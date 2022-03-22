‘Call Of Duty: Warzone’ to merge both battle royale modes

Both the Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale game modes in Call Of Duty: Warzone are apparently being merged in the game’s next update.

Warzone developer Raven Software has told Charlie Intel that the change will come into place when the Reloaded update launches for Season Two on March 23.

Raven Software explained that it doesn’t “want two different communities playing two different battle royales,” and added that Vanguard Royale was more of an experimental mode than the original Battle Royale, and that it is “time to take the best of both and make one mode.”

This means that tomorrow (March 23) Vanguard Royale should disappear from Call Of Duty: Warzone, as Battle Royale will become the only option and have all squad sizes available to pick from. It’s currently unclear what Vanguard Royale features will make their way into the Battle Royale mode.

It does look like base health will increase to 150 in the merged Warzone mode however, as Raven Software recently did a Twitter poll asking players if they’d rather standard Battle Royale keep health at 100 or increase it to 150. Of 75,541 votes, increasing health to 150 won at 72.3 per cent.

An official blog post from yesterday (March 21) also revealed other changes coming to Warzone, and the overall Call Of Duty landscape, with Season Two’s Reloaded update. Rebirth Island is undergoing “reconstruction” as several points of interest are being altered, and a new one called Dock is being added.

Three game modes will be featured alongside the classic Rebirth modes as well, as Payload, Blood Money and a new Resurgence Solos mode will be coming to the game’s weekly playlists.

Raven Software is one of the developers for the Call Of Duty franchise, and recently its Quality Assurance department unionised in an effort to improve its working conditions. This was met with pushback from Activision Blizzard, who said “a union doesn’t do anything to help us produce world-class games.”

In other news, CD Projekt Red has confirmed a new Witcher game is in development using Unreal Engine 5, but stressed that it won’t be storefront-exclusive at launch.