‘Call of Duty: Warzone’ update nerfs Roze’s Rook skin once again

The full patch notes for Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone have been released, which includes changes to the visibility of Roze’s Rook skin.

In the extensive Season 4 patch notes, Raven Software notes, “Roze’s Rook skin has received material updates to increase visibility”.

These changes are the second time that the visibility of Roze’s Rook skin has been changed. The skin first received visibility nerfs earlier in Season 3, after players complained that the skin was too difficult to see and was causing issues with gameplay fairness.

The second change follows reports that the skin was still too difficult to see.

Other changes in the patch include changes to various weapons. This includes a nerf to the Streetsweeper shotgun, which according to Raven Software, had “one of the best short-range kill death ratios of any Weapon in Warzone“.

Ahead of “sweeping balance changes” to weapons in Warzone, multiple assault rifles and other weapons received buffs to their stats.

Outside of Roze’s Rook skin and weapon balancing changes, there have been plenty of other changes to read over. For example, players can now spend COD points to gift Black Ops Cold War content – including the Battle Pass and other store bundles – to their friends.

Other additions include dirt bikes – which are “faster than all vehicles” and a new event called Ground Fall will have players hunting down fallen satellites for “exclusive loot and cash rewards”.

There’s plenty of new content to enjoy, including the addition of mysterious red doors across the map.

There's plenty of new content to enjoy, including the addition of mysterious red doors across the map.