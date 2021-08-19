‘Call of Duty: Warzone”s train is destroyed ahead of ‘Vanguard’ event

Raven Software’s latest tease for the upcoming Call Of Duty: Vanguard is now live in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone’s latest tease for the Upcoming Battle of Verdansk event has been added to the Call of Duty: Warzone map. The train that has been traversing the map since the start of Season 5 has been destroyed. The burning wreckage now illuminates a gloomy tunnel.

The tease comes a day before the Battle of Verdansk is set to begin. This in-game event will take place in Call of Duty: Warzone, and those who participate will be rewarded with weapon and knife blueprints, as well as a bike skin and more. Players will also be able to enjoy double XP in the hour leading up to the battle. The Battle Of Verdansk event begins today at 6:30PM BST.

The first in-game tease for the upcoming game was a new cutscene added to Call of Duty: Warzone in which an unseen sniper would shoot winners during the victory cutscene. The game would then show a soviet sniper in the distance. This was then followed by a teaser trailer released on the official Call Of Duty YouTube channel.

So far, little has been revealed about Vanguard, but the trailer shows the European and Pacific fronts of WW2. Rumours suggest that the game will have a campaign, multiplayer, and zombies mode. The game will likely arrive in Q4 of 2021 despite Activision Blizzard being at the centre of a lawsuit that has revealed other HR issues over the past few weeks.

After several leaks and data mines, Sledgehammer Games made light of the problems by posting a meme that said there was nothing they could do to stop the information from getting out.

