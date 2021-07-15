‘Call of Duty”s Season 4 Reloaded increases ‘Warzone’ time-to-kill

Call of Duty’s Season 4 Reloaded is now live for Call Of Duty: Warzone with increases to time-to-kill for many weapons.

The Season 4 reloaded patch is a substantial midseason update that brings new content to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Zombies mode. The patch for Cold War and Warzone are both currently live. The Zombies content will be available at 6 pm BST.

The most impactful changes in the updates patch notes are the damage alterations in Warzone, with many weapons getting damage nerfs to increase how long it takes for a player to be eliminated once they are in someone else’s sights.

To win is to sacrifice. 👊 Face a new kind of opposition head-on as Season Four Reloaded of #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone begins this Thursday. More intel here: https://t.co/BtSLBqJS3m pic.twitter.com/CUFgPysidB — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 12, 2021

In the notes, Raven Software mentions: “The following changes are our first major step towards increasing the average time-to-kill within Warzone. It is important to note that these weapon adjustments were not made in a vacuum. When evaluating an individual change, some may seem quite drastic, but they were made holistically and in a way that supported a lock-step increase in average TTK across multiple weapon categories. Torso multipliers were a considerable focus of these changes with how often they would act as flat damage increases given how consistently that location could be hit. With reductions to these multipliers, we are placing a bigger emphasis on precision — a move which we feel is ultimately healthy for the game.”

The Black Ops Cold War update file size is 13GB on PC, or 21.2GB if you have the HD texture pack installed. The install requires 111.5GB of free space. The Warzone download is 9.2GB which increases to 10.4GB if you have Modern Warfare installed. This will need 12.9GB of free space.

While all Zombies content is included in these downloads, the actual quest will begin later today at 6 pm BST.

The Nuke scorestreak in Black Ops – Cold War has made its way to more playlists but will not end matches when deployed.