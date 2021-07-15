Candace Parker becomes first female cover athlete for ‘NBA2K’ franchise

2K Sports has announced that NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10, 2021, and the game will feature its first-ever female cover star.

Chicago Sky player Candace Parker, a six-time WNBA All-Star and WNBA Champion will be the first female cover athlete in the franchise’s history. The player features a special version of the standard edition of the NBA 2K22 in North America.

In a statement, Parker explained “representation matters, so this is a special moment of progress for the sport and the series,” pointing out that “to be part of this historic cover is a testament to the growth and rising popularity of the women’s game, and I’m proud to be the first female cover athlete to be the face of NBA 2K.”

There will be four different editions of the game with six different cover athletes to choose from. Besides Parker, these include two-time NBA All-Star Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks and a special edition of NBA 2K22 called the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition.

This cover will feature Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kevin Durant, referred to by 2K Sports as “three of the league’s most iconic big men who revolutionised the league over its 75 years.”

Customers in Japan can also buy a special version of the standard edition featuring Washington Wizards’ rising star, Rui Hachimura, on the cover.

Whatever the cover, NBA 2K22 promises to feature “best-in-class visual presentation and player AI, historic teams, and a wide variety of hoops experiences,” according to 2K Sports. Available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, the game will be priced between $59.99 and $99.99 depending on the version involved.

The priciest option – the NBA 75th Anniversary Edition provides players with 100,000 Virtual Currency (VC), 10,000 MyTeam Points and 10 MyTeam Tokens, along with boosts for MyCareer skill types, MyTeam cards, and a few other useful bonuses and in-game accessories.