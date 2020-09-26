Capcom are “looking into” bringing ‘Resident Evil Village’ to current-gen

Resident Evil: Village is expected to release next year on next-gen systems and PC, however, Capcom have said they are “looking into” a current-gen version.

During a panel from the company at the Tokyo Game Show, the game’s producer, Tsuyoshi Kanda, spoke about development on the game and the possibility of a PS4 and Xbox One release.

“While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we’re looking into delivering the experience on Xbox One and PS4 as well,” Kanda said. “We’re looking into it, but we can’t make any promises. However, we will do our best in creating a top-tier survival horror experience on current generation consoles.”

A developer insight video was also shown, delving deeper into the game’s progress, whilst also providing a few new teases of information.

Throughout the video, new glimpses of gameplay were seen of protagonist Ethan exploring varying environments through a first-person view. Capcom also commented and said that Resident Evil Village offers more freedom than the previous entry, and will be a lot more open. Check out the full video below:

While little is known about the game, trailers have revealed that the plot will be centred around witches and werewolves in an undisclosed village, and will significantly shift up the game’s conventions.

Kanda also recently spoke in an interview and mentioned that the game is a direct sequel to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and “serves as the conclusion to its story.”

During the PS5 showcase last week (September 16), a new trailer for Resident Evil Village was shown, diving deeper into the horrific atmosphere the game is attempting to achieve.