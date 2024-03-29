Capcom considering paid expansions for ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’

Capcom is seemingly considering creating paid expansions and downloadable content for Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 was released earlier this month to a mixed response, with many fans put off by the number of microtransactions included in the AAA game. A number of items can be purchased with physical-world money in exchange for in-game items that offer fast travel, character revival and a get-out-of-jail-free key.

However, Capcom is already looking to the future and is apparently considering further expansions. The studio has released a public survey that asks players if they’d be “interested in purchasing DLC for Dragon’s Dogma 2 if additional contents were to be released?”

Advertisement

Follow-up questions ask how much users would be willing to pay and what features they’d like to see included in a potential expansion to Dragon’s Dogma 2. For taking part in the survey, players receive a free wallpaper

Capcom Survey asks players if they are interested in future DLC for DD2 pic.twitter.com/nVmKGBBfwX — PC_Focus 🔴 (@pc_focus__) March 28, 2024

Earlier this year, Capcom released another survey that was designed to gauge interest in reboots, sequels and new instalments in a number of iconic franchises.

In 2022, Capcom announced it would be “putting together plans for our pipeline based on-demand data from the market. Going forward, we will continue to take customers’ wishes into consideration while devising our title line-up,” they added.

Since the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2, a number of modders have successfully bypassed a number of the microtransactions by releasing mods that make items readily available at the in-game stores.

Capcom has also released an update that makes starting a new game easier for PC players and also increases the character customisation options. However, a number of players are having issues with the Dragonsplaque – a random, in-game event that can wipe out entire towns if it’s not treated in time.

Advertisement

In other news, the internet has fallen head over heels for Bandai Namco’s new Pomeranian game Doronko Wanko, which sees players tasked with making as much mess as possible.