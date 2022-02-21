‘Capcom Fighting Collection’ bundles ten classic fighting games into one

Capcom Fighting Collection is on its way soon and will feature ten classic fighting games from the company’s extensive collection.

Set for release digitally on June 24, Capcom Fighting Collection is for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Xbox One. It offers ten fighting games from Capcom including some Darkstalkers games that were previously only available in Japan.

The collection includes all five Darkstalkers games. These include Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge, and Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire. Alongside that are previously Japan-only titles, Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge and Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire. The series comprises of gothic horror-based fighting games from the 1990s.

Elsewhere in the collection comes the first release of Red Earth outside of arcades. And there’s room for Hyper Street Fighter 2: The Anniversary Edition and Super Puzzle Fighter 2 Turbo. Rounding off the collection come Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix and Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness.

All games can be played online across ranked, casual and custom matches. Capcom promises a “robust rollback netcode” to ensure a “low-latency” experience. There will also be training modes and single player modes too. Quality of life improvements have also been added such as mid-game saves.

For retro enthusiasts, there is also a gallery featuring more than 500 works of art including concept sketches and design documents. Finally, there’s an expansive library of more than 400 songs too.

Capcom Fighting Collection is out on June 24.

At the same time it announcing the retro collection, Capcom also released a teaser trailer for Street Fighter 6. There’s no word yet on a release date for it just yet.

In other gaming news, Warzone will now give PC players a form of god mode any time they come up against hackers.