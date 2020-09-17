Capcom has announced two new ‘Monster Hunter’ games

Capcom has announced Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin, both of which will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch next year.

Monster Hunter Rise is set to launch for the console on March 26, 2021, whilst Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin has a release window of Summer 2021.

The most notable announcement was Monster Hunter Rise, which is said to be the latest entry in the action-RPG series. Building upon the foundation of previous instalments, the game will incorporate new hunting technologies.

A special insect known as the Wirebug acts as a grappling hook, allowing players to traverse in any direction they wish at any time. Players will also have a Palamute, a canine companion which can be used to traverse the landscape or assist in battles.

The map will also blend together seamlessly, enabling full exploration with no load times. An announcement trailer shows the vast landscape, alongside multiple new monsters such as the towering Magnamalo. Check out the full reveal trailer below:

Additionally, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin was also announced. Following the original release on the Nintendo 3DS, the new entry has players filling the role of a young Master Rider, who can bond with monsters around the world, gain experience, and improve their skills.

The story will take place across multiple quests and feature familiar monsters from past games. Gameplay details are scarce, however, an announcement trailer showcases the vibrant, stunning world that players will venture through. You can watch the full video below:

A Nintendo Direct dedicated to both games also dropped, giving viewers an in-depth look into both games. The full presentation can be watched here.

Both reveals came as part of today’s (September 17) Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase, which delved into multiple third-party games coming to the Nintendo Switch, including Balan Wonderland and a port of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps.

As for Nintendo’s first-party titles, this month (September) has seen a 35th Mario presentation with multiple titles announced, and the surprise of Hyrule Warriors 2: Age Of Calamity, a prequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.