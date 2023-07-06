Capcom leaves door open on ‘Resident Evil: Code Veronica’ remake

Capcom has neither confirmed nor denied the possibility of a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake, saying that the publisher is in the midst of “discussions regarding the future expansion of the series”.

GamesRadar first reported the find from a Q&A session after a general shareholder meeting that was held today (July 6).

In it, a shareholder queried if Capcom is considering “providing high-end visual remakes of only the main numbered entries in the Resident Evil series”.

Capcom replied that it’s “carrying out discussions regarding the future expansion of the series so it can be enjoyed by a wide audience”.

The wording seems to suggest that Capcom might be mulling it over. Remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4 have proved successful for the company, commercially and critically, with Resident Evil 4 becoming one of the fastest-selling entries in the entire history of the series when it released in March.

If Capcom isn’t properly considering a remake of the 2000 title, it would likely upset fans who took on the task of a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake for themselves.

Late last year, the company contacted the team and asked that the project be cancelled owing to the use of Capcom-owned characters and the Resident Evil trademark.

At the time, Capcom emphasised that this wasn’t in relation to an official remake. However, Resident Evil 4 remake producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi hinted that there might be an opportunity to return to the game in the future.

In other news, Microsoft alleged that Sony has another PlayStation 5 model to reveal before the end of the year. As well as Project Q, the rival technology corporation claimed that there is a slim version of the console waiting in the wings.