Capcom reveals ‘Resident Evil Village’ sequel DLC and third-person mode

Capcom has shared that Resident Evil Village is getting a series of major updates this year, including downloadable content (DLC) that continues the story, third-person mode, and more playable characters in Mercenaries mode.

The news was announced during the Capcom Showcase last night (June 13), and the company has shared more information in this blog post.

Set to launch on October 28, The Winters Expansion for Resident Evil Village will include three main updates.

The biggest of these is Shadows Of Rose, an upcoming expansion that will take place 16 years after Resident Evil Village‘s story. Shadows Of Rose will follow Rose Winters as she tries to get rid of her supernatural powers, exploring the consciousness of Village‘s Megamycete to do so.

“Presented entirely in third-person, Rose’s special abilities will be necessary to survive, even as she seeks to eradicate them,” teases Capcom.

Speaking of third-person, The Winters Expansion will also add an optional third-person mode to the main Resident Evil Village campaign. While recent Resident Evil titles have been first-person, older Resident Evil titles stuck to third-person – meaning the upcoming update will allow players to experience Village from a more old-school perspective.

Finally, The Winters Expansion will also bring an update to Village‘s Mercenaries mode, in the form of “new stages, new characters, and other improvements”. Capcom has already detailed three of the upcoming characters: Chris Redfield, Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu will all become playable with “unique skills” when the update launches.

Earlier in the month a PSVR2 version of Resident Evil Village was announced, which Capcom shares will be detailed further “at a later date”.

In other gaming news, Bethesda has announced that protagonists in Starfield will not be voice acted.