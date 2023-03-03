Capcom showcase will spotlight “upcoming games” next week

A Capcom Spotlight has been announced for next week, with the developer telling fans to expect “updates and new information” about its upcoming games.

The Capcom Spotlight will take place next Thursday (March 9) at 10:30PM, and Capcom says it will run for approximately 26 minutes.

As for what the show will contain, Capcom’s website claims it will feature “updates and new information about our upcoming games,” including its Resident Evil 4 remake and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

When the showcase begins, you can watch it through the YouTube video below.

Capcom’s next major release is Resident Evil 4, which will launch for PlayStation, Xbox and PC on March 24.

Last week, Capcom shared a third trailer for the remake during Sony‘s State Of Play presentation. Besides a new look at the remade 2005 game, the latest trailer also revealed that Resident Evil 4 will bring back the series’ iconic Mercenaries game mode.

The developer is “hard at work” creating the mini-game, and plans to launch it as free downloadable content (DLC) after Resident Evil 4 has launched.

NME got to preview the Resident Evil 4 remake back in October 2022, and hailed it as a “worthy remix” of the original game.

“Things look better, enemies seem smarter and altogether it’s a tougher game, without compromising on the weird humour and slightly clunky combat that made Resident Evil 4 work in the first place,” reads our preview. “Shooting feels accurate even on a controller, but the real highlight was pulling off dumb combat tricks like dropping a flashbang into a horde of enemies before roundhouse kicking them all to death, or punting a ladder to send the enemy currently scaling it to his death.”

