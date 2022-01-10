Capcom teases more ‘Street Fighter’ and reveals 35th anniversary logo

Capcom has revealed a 35th anniversary logo for the Street Fighter franchise while also teasing “future development” for the series.

Capcom’s USA account tweeted out the stylish 35th anniversary logo alongside an enthusiastic message. The message stated, “here comes a new anniversary! Cheers to 35 years of epic fights, fireballs and iconic rivalries”. So far so uneventful, right?

HERE COMES A NEW ANNIVERSARY! Cheers to 35 years of epic fights, fireballs and iconic rivalries!

⬇️↘️➡️👊@StreetFighter #SF35th pic.twitter.com/HLf80C9ULu — Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) January 10, 2022

However, the official Japanese Street Fighter Twitter account offered something a little different. It unveiled the logo as well as said “Please look forward to the future development of the Street Fighter series”.

It won’t be hugely surprising to fans to learn that more Street Fighter is on the way but it’s still reassuring confirmation.

In late 2021, Capcom teased that there would be more news about the future of the franchise coming in 2022. The news came at the same time as the Street Fighter 5 Fall update which revealed a new downloadable character, Luke.

Street Fighter 5 director Takayuki Nakayama and producer Shuhei Matsumoto suggested that Luke would appear elsewhere within the franchise in future. Nakayama added that “we, the development team, will use this experience as a springboard to move on to the next project!”.

For now, we will have to wait to see what 2022 will bring. It seems fairly clear that Capcom is keen to build up some hype ahead of a more substantial announcement.

