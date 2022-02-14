Capcom unveils countdown timer sparking hope for new ‘Street Fighter’

Capcom has launched a teaser website suggesting that something will be revealed on Sunday February 20 at 6AM GMT.

There is no indication as to what the reveal could be. However, as VGC notes, its timing coincides perfectly with the conclusion of Capcom’s Street Fighter Pro Tour Season Final. That suggests it’s likely to be Street Fighter related.

Last month, Capcom revealed a 35th anniversary logo for the Street Fighter franchise. Alongside that, it suggested that “future development” for the series is coming.

The hope is that Capcom may be about to announce a new Street Fighter game or possibly something else to do with the franchise. Street Fighter 5 has been regularly updated since its launch in 2016. In all, it has over 2,000 individual DLC items plus five seasons of content.

In recent times, such content has been as diverse as DLC that supported Breast Cancer Research along with new characters such as Akira.

All eyes will be on whether Sunday will be the start of a much larger announcement for Capcom, or even more teasing.

