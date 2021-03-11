Capcom warns against ‘Resident Evil Village’ early access scams

Capcom has released a statement on alleged email scams that promise early access to its highly anticipated upcoming game, Resident Evil Village.

The Japanese video game developer and publisher issued the statement to IGN, following reports of multiple players receiving scam emails from “no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com”.

“We’re sending this message as we’ve been made aware that there are currently emails circulating that pretend to contain “Early Access invitations” to Resident Evil Village. The sender address is being displayed as “no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com,” reads a portion of the statement.

Capcom goes on to clarify: “We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately. If you are unsure of the authenticity of correspondence from Capcom, please contact us directly to verify.”

Resident Evil Village is scheduled to release on current- and next-gen consoles on May 7, with a demo out now exclusively for PS5. A second demo that will be available on all consoles is expected to arrive closer to the game’s release.

The new string of early access email scams is Capcom’s latest brush with scams and cyberattacks. The company was the target of a cyberattack in November. During the hack, approximately 350,000 items of customer and personal data were compromised.

The stolen information included names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, photos, “HR information” and more from persons in Japan and North American.

In other Resident Evil Village news, Capcom has confirmed that the game will support AMD raytracing on PC.