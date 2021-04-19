CD Projekt RED estimates USD$304million in profits for 2020

Polish video game developer and publisher CD Projekt RED has shared its estimated profits and consolidated sales revenues for 2020.

The company shared its estimates via Twitter on Friday, April 16. Per its tweet, CD Projekt RED expects a net profit of 1154million PLN (USD$304million) as well as a consolidated revenue of 2139million PLN ($563million).

The estimates total up to more than thrice that of the company’s previous records from 2015, per analyst Daniel Ahmad on Twitter. Ahmad’s shared an infographic with the company’s profit margin for the past seven years.

CD Projekt released its estimated earnings for 2020 today. It is currently projecting revenues of 2139 million PLN and net profit of 1154 million PLN. To put this into perspective I've included a history of CDPR revenues from 2014 – 2020. pic.twitter.com/E7eLqC0S58 — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 15, 2021

The infographic showed that CD Projekt RED’s previous sales revenue record dates back to 2015, following the release of The Witcher 3, with $90million. Between 2016 and 2019, the company’s sales revenue fluctuated between $105-157million.

CD Projekt RED’s estimated profits for last year shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the developer earned back the entirety of its eight-year development costs for Cyberpunk 2077 through pre-orders alone. The game, which released in December last year, also enjoyed the biggest PC launch of all time.

However, CD Projekt RED also had a rough year in 2020, with multiple delays for the game, as well as its notoriously buggy release. The game’s buggy state led to Cyberpunk 2077 being pulled from the PlayStation Store indefinitely, along with a wave of refunds to players on all consoles.

The game’s controversial launch also led to the loss of US$1billion for CD Projekt RED’s founders, and 79 per cent of its player base within the first month of its release.

CD Projekt RED has since assured players that it will only announce and reveal information about future games closer to its completion, to avoid the mistakes it made with Cyberpunk 2077’s eight year promotional period.