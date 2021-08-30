CD Projekt Red hires ‘Witcher 3’ and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ modders

CD Projekt Red has hired the creators behind the Wolvenkit modding tool for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

A new post to the Cyberpunk 2077 Modding Community Discord channel from Hambalkó Bence (who goes by the name Traderain) announced that they, along with Blumster, Köte Ákos (Nightmarea) and rfuzzo will be joining CDPR.

“We will be working on various projects related to the Cyberpunk 2077 backend and the game’s modding support,” the post read. “We are really excited for this and we really hope we can help to bring Cyberpunk 2077 to the next level.”

The team of modders will be joining CDPR under the company Yigsoft, which was co-founded by Traderain and Nightmarea.

Wolvenkit is a widely popular open-source modding tool for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Cyberpunk 2077 that can also be found on Nexus Mods. The tool allows you to edit the original files of the game and create new ones to add them instead, helpful software for those who create mods themselves.

Now that the team of modders have been hired by CD Projekt Red, it’s unclear at this time what will happen to the Wolvenkit tool and if it will continue to receive updates.

Earlier this month, senior combat designer Paweł Kapała left CD Projekt Red to join Playground Games to work on the upcoming Fable reboot.

According to Kapała’s LinkedIn profile, he is now working as the Principal Gameplay Designer at Playground Games and will now be “designing and implementing combat in Fable.”

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.3 will add free extra content to the game.