CD Projekt Red is releasing a ‘Witcher’ inspired cookbook

A cookbook containing over 80 recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher is being released later this year.

Authored by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka, The Witcher Cookbook: An Official Guide To The Food Of The Continent will be available later this year on October 25. Inspired by the world of the game series by CD Projekt Red, the book will be available in Hardback or via Kindle (reported by PCGamer).

The book’s description says, “Take a culinary journey through the fantastical world of The Witcher with thoughtfully imagined, flavorful recipes inspired by The Witcher‘s expansive settings, characters, and lore. In this beautifully photographed cookbook, Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka, the creators of fan-favourite food blogs Nerds’ Kitchen and Witcher Kitchen, share their meticulously-researched, immersive recipes that give fans a taste of the distinct flavours a witcher might sample as he travels the countryside in search of monsters to slay and coin to earn.”

Take a culinary journey through the Continent with The Witcher Cookbook — created by Anita Sarna and Karolina Krupecka of @WitcherKitchen & @NerdsKitchen, it includes 80 mouthwatering recipes inspired by the world of The Witcher games! Pre-order now: https://t.co/RG8os78PRS pic.twitter.com/QPvEK4ipKH — The Witcher (@witchergame) March 31, 2022

Advertisement

The dishes included in the book are designed to celebrate seasonal ingredients while taking a tour of the game’s lands. These include a rustic meal inspired by Velen, fresh-caught fish and mulled drinks of Skellige, and rich dishes of the sun-soaked Toussaint, “or forage on the perilous road to Kaer Morhen to learn the edible secrets of the witcher’s keep. Transport your kitchen to another world with the tempting scents and flavours in The Witcher Cookbook.”

The director of the next Witcher games announced on Twitter that crunch at the studio would never occur under their watch. This comes after reports of crunch at the studio during the period leading to the release of the company’s last game, Cyberpunk 2077.

In other news, Activision Blizzard has announced that it is removing its mandate requiring staff members to be vaccinated.