CD Projekt RED mandating six-day workweek ahead of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ launch

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt RED has reportedly implemented a mandatory six-day workweek in the lead up to the RPG’s launch.

This is according to a leaked internal email to employees, per Bloomberg. Studio boss Adam Badowski stated in the email that starting this Monday (September 28) the company would be entering “overdrive”. He then elaborated, stating that this means staff members will be required to work “your typical amount of work and one day of the weekend”.

“I take it upon myself to receive the full backlash for the decision,” Badowski continued. “I know this is in direct opposition to what we’ve said about crunch. It’s also in direct opposition to what I personally grew to believe a while back – that crunch should never be the answer. But we’ve extended all other possible means of navigating the situation.”

Bloomberg stated that CD Projekt RED will be paying employees more for the extra work done, as per Polish labour laws. However, the publication also noted that other game studios usually do not pay for overtime. The report also stated that some CD Projekt RED employees have been in “crunch” mode for over a year.

The decision to go into “crunch” is a departure from co-founder Marcin Iwiński’s remarks to Kotaku in 2019, where he said that the studio would take a more “humane” approach to development by taking a “non-obligatory crunch policy”.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to be released on November 19. The game has suffered a series of delays over the past year due to balance issues, bugs, playtesting and more. The game was previously slated to launch on September 17 and, prior to that, April 16.