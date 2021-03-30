CD Projekt RED releases Patch 1.2 for ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

Polish game developer CD Projekt RED has released a new major update for last year’s Cyberpunk 2077.

Patch 1.2 – which is now live for PC, PS4 and Xbox One – is the second of two major updates that were announced for the game following its rocky launch in December. The same update for Google Stadia is expected to arrive later this week.

The patch notes, which can be found here, list over a hundred bug fixes and improvements being made to the game. The patch includes the increase of NCPD spawn radius when a crime is committed, making it longer for the police to arrive at the scene of a crime.

Other notable fixes include the correcting of issues where enemies would not fall on the ground after being killed with Synapse Burnout quickhack, the disappearing and misplacing of multiple in-game assets, and players falling out of the map due to gaps and missing collisions.

A wide array of fixes to quests, open world design cinematic design, environment and levels, graphics, audio, animation, UI, stability and performance have also been implemented. PC-specific and console-specific fixes including improvements to memory handling were also introduced.

While a long list of bug fixes and improvements were listed, CD Projekt RED’s patch notes ended with a remark that reads “And more”, suggesting that more fixes are included in the patch but were not listed down.

Patch 1.2 was expected to release in February but was delayed to March following a recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure. The cyber attack resulted in several games’ source code and “documents relating to accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations and more” being stolen.