Certain Affinity CEO releases statement in support of staff on Roe v. Wade

Certain Affinity‘s CEO, Max Hoberman, has released a statement regarding the US Supreme Court draft which will potentially overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sharing to Twitter yesterday (May 18), Hoberman said that as a business leader it’s “exceptionally difficult to navigate highly politicised issues like transgender and abortion rights” but he is unable to sit back and say nothing.

“As the recent draft US Supreme Court opinion potentially overturning Roe v. Wade has shown, the rights of women to make critical decisions about their health and wellbeing – including access to vital birth control medication and abortion – and protection for the privacy of those decisions, are also under attack,” the statement reads.

As a business leader it's exceptionally difficult to navigate highly politicized issues like transgender and abortion rights. But I'm not content to sit back and say or do nothing. Here's a message that I was thrilled to share with all @CertainAffinity full-time staff today. pic.twitter.com/zTJvaTm9Il — Max Hoberman (@MaxHoberman) May 18, 2022

“We have yet to formulate specific policies relating to our company’s handling of these matters,” Hoberman continued. “These are tricky areas to navigate, as state governments may at some point decide that, by supporting vulnerable employees in their time of need, we fall on the wrong side of the law. As appalling and distressing as this is, it’s a reality and risk that we must carefully navigate.”

The statement, which was shared with all Certain Affinity full-time staff on the day, also contains a detailed commitment which explains that if any state restricts access to safe abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, the company will cover the cost of relocation for employees in the states it operates in.

“However, as a demonstration of our company values, today I am making this commitment to you: If the state or province that you live in restricts access to what a majority of medical experts consider essential care, and this makes remaining there untenable for you and your family, we will cover the pre-approved, documented, reasonable out-of-pocket costs of your relocation to another, safer state or province that we operate in.”

In other news, Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan has angered employees over his abortion comments.