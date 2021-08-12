Charming adventure JRPG ‘Eastward’ launches in September

As part of Nintendo‘s Indie World event, charming action-adventure RPG Eastward has finally been given a release date after two years in development.

Set for release on September 16, the game aims to embrace the golden era of the Japanese RPG while still taking in culture and architecture from other parts of Asia, including Hong Kong and Shanghai, South Korea, and India.

Its story focuses on a miner called John and a mysteriously powerful girl called Sam as they partake in a cross-country train journey in a post-apocalyptic world. The official summary explains that it will be an “emotional journey to discover the truth” about the new-future society on the brink of collapse, while they travel “across a wonderfully weird world…exploring bustling towns, curious campsites and shady forests”.

Advertisement

Publisher Chucklefish – best known for publishing Stardew Valley – has explained that the action side of gameplay will focus on switching weapons to suit your enemy as well as switching between characters to overcome certain environmental puzzles. The Steam page suggests that weapons could be as varied as a flamethrower, cog-shooter or a “trusty ol’ frying pan”.

Besides exploration and opportunities to meet a quirky cast of characters, there will also be plenty of cooking too with such delicacies granting health bonuses, power boosts, and other secret advantages. Chucklefish reckons that the game will take about 30 hours to complete.

Besides the charming pixel art visuals, the soundtrack should also be something special thanks to utilising the work of Joel Corelitz of Death Stranding, Hohokum and The Unfinished Swan fame.

Eastward will be available for PC and Mac via Steam, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

Advertisement

In other news, Metal Slug Tactics will launch for the Nintendo Switch some time in 2022.