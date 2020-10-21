Check out Amara and FL4K’s new skill trees in ‘Borderlands 3’

Gearbox Software has revealed the new skill trees for Amara and FL4K that will be introduced to Borderlands 3 in November.

The developer detailed the skill trees in a new post on its official website. Amara’s new skill tree, called the Enlightened Force, comes with an action skill called Phaseflare. It will allow players to freeze enemies in place using her Cryo abilities, before blasting them to pieces with Phaseflare.

The Phaseflare skill will summon a massive orb of elemental energy that dishes out damage to nearby enemies. Amara can also strike the orb with melee arrests to send it flying towards enemies. Gearbox Software’s creative director Graeme Timmins said the new skill will “[open] up a whole new set of Action Skill Active Anointments that previously hadn’t synergized too well with her other skills”.

Further down the skill tree, players will be able to unlock Action Skills Augments that rework the Phaseflare ability to grant nearby allies health regeneration or shoots projectiles at enemies that attack Amara. She will also receive new passive abilities, that will increase her reload, charge and weapons speeds for close combat when enemies break through her shield, reduce her remaining Action Skill cooldown and more.

On the other hand, FL4K’s new skill tree, called Trapper, will equip him with the Gravity Snare action skill. It is a long-lasting trap that will periodically toss nearby enemies into the air, stunning and slamming them onto the ground to deal damage.

The various Action Skills Augments for Trapper will cause enemies to drop items after being tossed into the air, increase the duration and radius of the skill, or replace the toss and stun with confusion instead, causing enemies to attack one another.

FL4K will now also be able to use Hyperion Loader Bots as pets. It starts out as a range-based ION Loader, but can later be upgraded into BUL Loaders (which use a shotgun and shield) or WAR Loaders (equipped with a shotgun, grenades and homing missiles).

The Trapper skill tree also includes a range of new passive abilities, a majority of which affect both FL4K and his new Hyperion Loader Bot pet. They range from increased reload speed and higher critical hit damage to higher shield restoration rates.

The skill trees are part of the upcoming Designer’s Cut DLC, which will be available as an individual purchase or bundled with the game’s second season pass that was announced last week. Both the new season pass and the Designer’s Cut DLC are due out on November 10.

Check out the full skill trees for both Amara and FL4K at the official Borderlands 3 website. The game is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.