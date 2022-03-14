Chinese authorities seize shipment of AMD graphics cards worth over £2million

Chinese customs officials have seized £2.3million GBP ($3million USD) worth of AMD graphics cards.

As reported by PC Gamer, the authorities obtained 5,840 graphics cards from entering one of the country’s ports under mismatched documents, valuing over £2million GBP.

“Recently, when Meilin Customs and Huanggang Customs conducted a joint inspection of a company’s goods declared for import from Huanggang Port, it was found that three of the graphics card labels were covered by other labels,” says the statement from Chinese customs which was posted to social media website Weibo (machine translated).

Photos from the moment Chinese authorities seized the graphics cards were published to the website MyDrivers, showing that AMD XFX Speedster SWFT 309 Radeon RX 6700 XT Core Gaming graphics cards were among the goods. It was also reported by PC Gamer that the XFX China website and its store on another retail website were both non-functional in the days proceeding to the seizure, suggesting the company was indicted in it.

“It was found that the specifications and models displayed on the actual labels that were covered did not match the declared specifications and models, so the batch of graphics cards was sampled and submitted for inspection in accordance with the law. After identification, the actual specifications and models of 5,840 graphics cards did not match the declaration, and the value of the goods exceeded 20million [Yuan].”

XFX Speedster SWFT 309 Radeon RX 6700 XT, which AMD released last year, is currently ranging between £400 – £500 and is especially hard to come by in some retailers. Graphics cards as a commodity are also very popular and it can be difficult to obtain the newest release.

