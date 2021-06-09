‘Chivalry 2’ developer says the game has “exceeded even our highest expectations”

Torn Banner Studios launched Chivalry 2, the long-awaited sequel to 2012’s Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, to much fanfare yesterday (June 8).

In fact, the game’s launch was so successful that its servers could barely keep up with the large player count. The developer reported issues with log-ins and online matchmaking within the first few hours of the game’s release, both of which have since been resolved, as it points out on twitter.

“The number of players launching the game today has exceeded even our highest expectations, and we will do our best to ensure you all can get in and play as soon as possible as our top priority,” Torn Banner said at the time.

“Matchmaking appears to now be functioning as intended in Chivalry 2,” the developer subsequently reported. “We appreciate your patience and look forward to seeing you all on the battlefield. We are keeping our eyes on this should other issues arrive.”

Chivalry 2 was released yesterday for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. In addition, cross-platform play is supported across all the various launch systems.

Chivalry 2 was originally in 2019 and was scheduled for release in 2020. However Torn Banner Studios subsequently postponed its launch in August that year, stating that the “updated timeline is necessary to allow Chivalry 2 to be the greatest game it can be”.

