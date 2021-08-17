‘Chivalry 2’ has sold over 1million units worldwide

Torn Banner Studios has announced that Chivalry 2 has sold over 1 million units worldwide since launching in June this year.

This milestone marks the first million-unit selling title for publisher Tripwire Presents, as well as the fastest-selling title ever for Torn Banner.

This news also follows the release of the House Galencourt update, the first in a series of planned free content updates. The update introduces two new maps, a brand-new 3-versus-3 gameplay mode, along with the return of the popular arrow camera feature from the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, and over 60 customization options.

Advertisement

“Despite just launching in June, over a million people across five platforms have already played Chivalry 2, which tells us how much more potential the game has to grow,” said the president of Torn Banner Studios, Steve Piggott.

“We are so happy to have brought Chivalry 2’s unique experience of bloody, epic medieval warfare to so many people – and we’re already hard at work expanding the game much, much more.”

John Gibson, Tripwire CEO said: “We’ve been blown away by the response from players and critics alike, and the team is already hard at work on more great free content and adding highly requested features such as cross-platform parties.”

Torn Banner also shared some interesting statistics following its biggest milestone yet for its multiplayer FPS. For starters, Chivalry 2 community has been growing since the title’s launch, with over 8 million hours of playtime logged and over 420 million combatants killed in battle.

In addition, the developer revealed that the most popular subclass amongst players is the Officer and the most popular weapon is the mighty Messer.

Advertisement

In other news, Valheim‘s next Heart & Home update will change how food affects blocking and parrying.