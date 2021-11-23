‘Chrono Cross’ remaster rumoured to be in development

Chrono Cross is rumoured to be receiving the remastered treatment and will be presumably announced officially near Christmas.

In the latest XboxEra Podcast (November 20) Shpeshal Nick disclosed rumours that the remaster of Chrono Cross is currently in development for a number of platforms. Originally released in the West in 2000, Chrono Cross is the follow up to Chrono Trigger set in the same world and with many of the same developers.

Speaking to Irish radio station WLR FM in October, Irish folk singer Éabha McMahon announced she was working on music for a “remake of a PlayStation game”. If the games reported are the same, the Chrono Cross soundtrack will feature an Irish language piece and be officially announced near Christmas.

The interview was transcribed by VGC as:

“It was just as the pandemic hit, – Michael (McGlynn composer who has worked on Diablo III and in the promotion for Xenoblade Chronicles 2) got in touch and just said ‘listen, we’re writing music for a remake of a PlayStation game’ — he’s done a lot of writing for different games that are very well-known but I’m actually not a gamer myself.”

“I was involved with was the lyric-writing in the Irish language, and his daughter sang on the track and his wife arranged part of the choral parts, and so did Michael. And he also worked with me on the language side of things, so it was almost like a family effort.”

“For ages I wasn’t allowed to really… you don’t know what you’re writing for, it’s kind of undisclosed because they don’t want it to get out. It’s actually going to be announced at Christmas, the name of the game. I have heard of it now and I have been told, [had it] confirmed it is a big game, which is great. So it’s going to be an Irish language piece in the game, which is brilliant.”

Further evidence connects the two as games music production studio Procyon Studio tweeted in August:

In the tweet it announces a song it is recording where Michael McGlynn is directing and his daughter Ashley is singing. This matches with the information McMahon announced.

