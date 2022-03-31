‘Chrono Cross’ remaster will no longer include original soundtrack

Square Enix has corrected a statement about Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition, confirming the upcoming remaster will only have the refined soundtrack.

The announcement blog post for the game, which was published on February 9, has been updated to reflect the inaccurate information. A statement at the top of the article reads:

“This article originally incorrectly stated that users can switch between the original and remastered soundtracks. Please note that this was in error and only the refined music can be played.”

As highlighted in this Reddit post from February 10, it was originally stated that players could “switch between the original and refined soundtracks,” although this is no longer the case according to Square Enix.

The original Chrono Cross was a Japanese RPG (JRPG) released in 1999 for the PlayStation, with Yasunori Mitsuda acting as the game’s composer. Mitsuda will be returning for this remaster and improving the music quality of the game across the board, which will also be the first time Chrono Cross officially releases in Europe.

Whilst not a direct sequel to Chrono Trigger, this remaster of Chrono Cross will include Radical Dreamers, a side story from Chrono Trigger only ever released in Japan that informed some of the story in Chrono Cross.

The new version of the game will also feature HD 3D models, new artwork and character redesigns, the ability to switch enemy encounters on or off, an auto-battle function and more.

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is set to launch on April 7 for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

