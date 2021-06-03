City-builder ‘Frostpunk’ is available for free on Epic Games Store right now

Frostpunk will be available to download and keep on the Epic Games Store for free from today.

As announced by the PC platform store holder (via Twitter), the city-building survival game can be added to your collection until June 10.

Developed and published by 11 bit studios, players are positioned as the ruler of the last city on Earth, tasked with managing both the planet’s citizens and infrastructure. A key part of this is that every decision made affects society’s chance of survival.

Launched in April 2018 on PC, Frostpunk eventually came to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October the following year. At the time of writing, it holds a critical consensus score of 84 on Metacritic, while also shifting three million copies globally.

A mobile version of the game is currently in development after 11 Bit Studios partnered with NetEase Games only last month. It’s expected to roll out sometime in 2021.

“When you build a city on fire, sooner or later, it will turn into ashes. What will you do to preserve the last city on Earth? Who will you become in the process?” reads the Tweet.

“The Vault has opened, and Frostpunk is Free to claim until June 10,”

It’s been a generous month so far, with a number of games being given away for free as of late. Most notably, Dontnod Entertainment decided to offer supernatural episodic adventure Tell Me Why for free to celebrate Pride Month.

Not to mention, Battlefield 4 is also free for those that are Amazon Prime Gaming subscribers.