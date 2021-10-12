Classic ‘Star Wars’ game bundles are coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Aspyr has announced it will be releasing two Star Wars game bundles on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this year.

The first bundle is the Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection and will include Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy.

Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast is a single-player first and third-person action game where you take up the role of Jedi Knight Kyle Katarn in 24 missions. Meanwhile, Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy is a single-player and multiplayer combat game where players will learn about the Force, construct their own lightsaber and even meet iconic characters Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian along the way.

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo is the second bundle and features both Star Wars Republic Commando and Star Wars Episode 1: Racer.

Episode 1: Racer lets you take control of a podracer and choose from 25 playable racers including Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, and Ratts Tyrell from the 1999 film, The Phantom Menace. Race tracks will be available across eight different planets such as Tatooine, Baroonda, and Malastare.

Republic Commando, which was originally released in 2005, will see the return of the Delta Squad during the Clone Wars era in the iconic campaign. The player’s mission is to “infiltrate, dominate, and ultimately annihilate the enemy.”

Both bundles will launch for PS4 on October 26 for £25.99 and $29.99, each. The Nintendo Switch versions will release later on November 16 for the same prices.

Last month, Aspyr revealed that it’s working on a remake of the classic 2003 RPG, Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic for PS5. The developer confirmed that it’s being “built from the ground up” but won’t be handled by the original developer BioWare.