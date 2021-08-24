Cloud gaming is coming to Xbox consoles later this year

Cloud gaming is coming to Xbox consoles, as revealed during the Gamescom 2021 Xbox Livestream this evening (August 24).

The update will be coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles sometime toward the end of the year, introducing cloud gaming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. This will allow players to experience more than 100 games straight from the cloud, streaming to their console.

The performance aim for Xbox cloud gaming is a 1080p and 60FPS, and players will not need to pre-install the game before playing. Multiplayer games will also be supported, with the ability to invite friends to join games through the cloud.

The introduction of cloud gaming to Xbox consoles will also allow for forward compatibility. Gen-9 exclusives only available on the Xbox Series X|S will be available to play on an Xbox One through the cloud. This includes games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and The Medium.

A small cloud icon will be added to the home screen game icons, showing which are available to play online, similar to the ‘optimised for Series X|S’ marking.

Microsoft has said that the cloud gaming experience is being tested as part of the Xbox Insider Program in the autumn, so an exact release date is not yet confirmed.

Gamescom 2021 will begin officially on August 25, starting with the Opening Night Live event hosted by Geoff Keighley, and will continue until August 26.