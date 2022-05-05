Cloud platform Piepacker rebrands to Jam.gg as more games coming soon

Free cloud gaming platform Piepacker will rebrand to Jam.gg, as it also announces that Overcooked and more will be added to the service soon.

The change to Jam.gg brings with it new features like public and larger game rooms, and an all-new user interface for both PC and mobile devices. Jam.gg is a free service that lets groups of users play games together in-browser, with a collection of retro titles available without requiring a download.

Even more games are set to come to Jam.gg soon as well, including Overcooked, Moving Out, No Heroes Here and Blazing Chrome. Jam.gg will widen its user support to eight players too, who can all play and interact in one online room at the same time.

Players can learn more at the Jam.gg website, or play with friends directly on the platform here.

“We believe that gaming is fundamentally a social activity,” said Jam.gg CEO Benjamin Devienne. “With our evolution to Jam.gg, we’re creating an ultra accessible gaming experience that can be enjoyed at home or on mobile.”

“With 2million users worldwide already, being available on more platforms will help us reach even more people. Our community is awesome, and continues to be overwhelmingly positive in their support.”

Jam.gg features games from across genres and consoles, with the likes of Team17, SNK and Atari lending their games to the online platform.

The upcoming addition of Overcooked is a multiplayer co-op game where players take the roles of chefs in a hectic kitchen. Tasked with preparing and serving food to hungry customers, the goal is to do so as quickly as possible to get the best score, whilst avoiding the strange roadblocks the game throws at the chefs.

