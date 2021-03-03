Co-op survival game ‘Aliens: Fireteam’ announced

A new three-player co-op survival shooter game titled Aliens: Fireteam has been announced.

Developer Cold Iron Studios revealed the game via an announcement trailer on Tuesday, March 2. Aliens: Fireteam will be cooperative third-person survival shooter game in which players will have to fight swarms of Xenomorphs from the Alien franchise to complete missions and get out alive.

Watch the announcement trailer below.

Aliens: Fireteam will be set 23 years after the events of the first three Alien films. Players will assume the role of a Colonial Marine aboard the USS Endeavor, which is tasked with answering a distress call from outer colonies.

Per an IGN report, the game will feature a total of 20 enemy types, consisting of unique variants of the Xenomorph and Synthethics. Players will also be able to choose between character classes such as Gunner, Demolisher, Technician, Doc and Recon.

The game will also reportedly include Challenge Cards, which act as “optional mutators that alter gameplay”. One example is a ‘headshot only’ mode where enemies only take damage to the head.

Each subsequent level in the game will also introduce more difficult gameplay, such as friendly fire, reduced resources and stronger acid spray from Xenomorphs.

Aliens: Fireteam is scheduled to release in the Summer, although a firm release date has not been announced. The game’s pricing was also not revealed. Aliens: Fireteam will release for PC (via Steam), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

In other Alien-related news, Ripley and the Xenomorph from the original Alien film have recently been added into Epic Games’ Fortnite. The Xenomorph skin will come equipped with its own built-in Emote called Xeno Menace, along with special Xenomorph Tail Back Bling. Ripley comes in her Nostromo Crew Outfit with a Weyland-Yutani Cat Carrier.