‘Cocaine Bear’ gets official ‘Pac-Man’-inspired video game companion

Cocaine Bear arrives in cinemas next week, and now there’s an official companion video game.

Cocaine Bear: The Rise of Pablo Escobear sees players take control of a cocaine-fulled bear, who’s out to cause chaos in a series of Pac-Man-inspired mazes.

The rules of The Rise of Pablo Escobear are simple enough – eat as many people as you can and, because cocaine “keeps you going”, don’t run out.

Players do have to “watch out for the three drug deals [because] they will steal your bags” while bonus points are available for catching ambulances and red bags give you super speed.

Check Cocaine Bear: The Rise of Pablo Escobear out here.

here is something to entertain you. play as me, and share your high scores: https://t.co/cACSYLGBbj pic.twitter.com/wxb9AwroCV — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) February 14, 2023

Cocaine Bear is due to hit cinemas on February 24 and, based on the reaction to the first trailer, people are excited.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the action-comedy film is “inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it. This wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.”

I'm the bear who ate cocaine. This is my story. pic.twitter.com/txBSiUl5hL — Cocaine Bear (@cocainebear) November 30, 2022

Banks has since called the film a “ginormous risk” and said that she thinks that the gory ending could end her career.

“I don’t recommend anyone do this, but if you go down the internet hole of looking at actual animal attacks on humans, it’s fucking gnarly as shit,” she continued. “I love gore. I grew up on Evil Dead. The gore is part of the fun of the ride.”

A US cinema will also host the “100 per cent real” Cocaine Bear taxidermy when the film is released later this month.

In other news, Ghost Ship Games, the developer behind Deep Rock Galactic, has announced that it will be launching a publishing arm to help “lift up” smaller developers.