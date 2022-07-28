Colourful skate-and-date ‘Thirsty Suitors’ drops surprise Steam demo

Outerloop Games has released a surprise Steam demo for Thirsty Suitors which is available to play now, and has also announced that the game will launch on Game Pass.

During the Annapurna Interactive showcase today (July 28), Outerloop Games surprised viewers by announcing that a demo for Thirsty Suitors has been released on Steam.

Along with the demo, Outerloop Games has also shared new footage that explores how the title’s turn-based combat and skating will work.

While fighting her exes, protagonist Jala will need to understand her opponent’s personality to hit them with the most damage. In a battle with her first ex-boyfriend Sergio, Jala identifies his toxic masculinity and thirstiness as weaknesses and uses her relevant abilities to exploit that.

Later on, Outerloop Games explored skating in the game. Most of this takes place at an abandoned theme park, where Jala can practice her tricks and land combos to score points. During the video, Outerloop Games explained that skating was designed to be easy to access while still offering some depth for keen players to explore.

Last month, NME got to see hands-off preview of Thirsty Suitors and found a plenty to praise:

“There isn’t a single beat that Thirsty Suitors‘ writing doesn’t knock out of the park. The combat mechanics are creative and entertaining, Jala’s back-and-forth with Sergio is hilarious, and the narrator’s dry jibes land like pokes to the rib.”

While Thirsty Suitors does not yet have a release date, it’s planned to launch on all Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Nintendo Switch platforms and will also be available on Game Pass.

