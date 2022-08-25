‘Command & Conquer’ remaster studio reveals ‘The Great War: Western Front’

Real-time strategy (RTS) game developer and the studio behind the Command & Conquer remasters Petroglyph Games has announced new title The Great War: Western Front.

Set for release some time in 2023, the title was announced at the Future Games Show yesterday (August 24) as a part of Gamescom. It’s coming to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Petroglyph is known for being the studio behind 2020’s Command & Conquer Remastered Collection, which contains the first two games from the series: Command & Conquer and Command & Conquer: Red Alert.

Check out the reveal trailer for The Great War: Western Front below.

An RTS game set during World War 1, The Great War: Western Front takes place between 1914 and 1919, and players will need to select a faction while taking control as both the theatre commander and field commander.

“As theatre commander, experience enthralling turn-based grand-strategy as you direct the deployment of forces, perform research and carefully consider how you disseminate your resources across the Western Front in a war won by inches. Alongside this, take up the mantle of field commander in dynamic real-time battles as you direct units to defeat your opponent, build trenches and perform direct assaults by sending your infantry over the top. Pick your battles and fight them your way to shape the course of history.”

Battlefields in The Great War: Western Front are also persistent, meaning that when you revisit them later in the campaign, they will still “bear the scars and destruction of earlier encounters.”

Bombardments that leave craters, gunfire and trenches will all remain on each battlefield, whilst weather changes like rain and snow will further impact the environment and weapon performance and movement.

“Dig detailed trenches, research new technologies such as poison gas and tanks, and make decisions that will have a profound and lasting effect on your success. Think like a Commander to either relive history – or redefine it,” reads the Steam page.

