‘Company Of Heroes 3’ release date announced with free demo

Sega and Relic Entertainment have announced a release date for upcoming real-time strategy game Company Of Heroes 3, and shared further details on what fans can expect.

Company Of Heroes 3 will launch on November 17, 2022, and will be available on PC. Along with a release date, Relic Entertainment has also opened up a free alpha which lets players try “one of the early missions” from the North African campaign.

The alpha also offers “a first look at the long-awaited Deutsches Afrikakorps faction”, and details on signing up can be found here.

At launch, Company Of Heroes 3 will have four playable factions (US Forces, British Forces, Wehrmacht and Deutsches Afirkakorps) and two campaigns – the Dynamic Campaign set in Italy, and the more story-focused North African Operation.

A new trailer for the North African Operation was released yesterday (July 12), and can be watched below:

Looking further ahead, Relic Entertainment has also shared what fans can expect from Company Of Heroes 3 beyond launch.

Relic community manager John Tabbernor has shared that Company Of Heroes 3 will be supported for “years to come” with a mix of free and paid updates, and added that a “player-first mindset” will be used to encourage feedback and suggestion from fans.

Meanwhile, live-ops manager Chris Casanova teased that Relic already has several ideas for post-launch content, and will release content with a “seasonal cadence”. Casanova says that players can expect “new modes, hopefully new events, new challenges” as well as more expansions, something that previous Company Of Heroes games have included.

