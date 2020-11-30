‘Control’ may be available on Xbox Game Pass in December

505 Games’ acclaimed 2019 game Control may soon be joining the Xbox Game Pass roster, according to a cryptic new teaser.

The official Xbox Game Pass account on Twitter shared a screenshot of an internal email on Monday (November 30) that reflects upon the month of November for the service, as well as a preview of things to come in December.

The email begun with a congratulatory message to the Xbox team for the arrival of EA Play on consoles, and more importantly, the launch of the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

Advertisement

It then touched upon the games headed to Xbox Game Pass in December, highlighting one game in particular. However, the game’s title was redacted in bold red, with the email noting that “fans won’t stop mentioning” the game. The teaser also made reference to a gif with “sinister red light” that has been sent to the team.

Check out the tweet below.

Honestly we have no idea what gif or sinister red light Melissa is referring to pic.twitter.com/QaOK7jZNkM — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) November 29, 2020

Players have since begun speculating that the game in question is none other than Control, which heavily features red lights and redaction notices throughout the game as well as its marketing campaigns.

While the title has not been confirmed, its arrival would corroborate a statement Xbox head Phil Spencer made in 2019 about the game: “I thought Control was really good. It didn’t reach enough people so I’m glad to see that it’s coming into Game Pass so that more people will play it.”

Advertisement

However, Spencer’s comment was later dismissed by publisher Remedy. At the time, the company said that “the information about Control coming to Xbox Game Pass as reported on a recent Mixer stream is incorrect. We have no news or announcements regarding Xbox Game Pass at this time”.

The information about Control coming to Xbox Game Pass as reported on a recent Mixer stream is incorrect. We have no news or announcements regarding Xbox Game Pass at this time. — Control 🔦🔻 (@ControlRemedy) December 5, 2019

Even if the upcoming game turns out to Control, it currently remains to be seen if the Xbox Game Pass will offer players access to the Ultimate Edition or just the base version. The Ultimate Edition includes the base game as well as all post-launch updates and expansions.

In other Control news, the next-gen version of the Ultimate Edition bundle has been postponed to early 2021 because the developers want “the final quality of the game to be awesome” and will “need a bit more time to work on [the game]”. It was initially scheduled to release before the end of 2020.