505 Games explains why its not offering next-gen upgrades for ‘Control’

Video game publisher 505 Games has released a statement explaining why only owners of the upcoming Ultimate Edition of Control will get free next-gen upgrades.

505 Games took to its website to clarify its decision not to give owners of Control free upgrades to the enhanced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. It cited various challenges and “blockers” that have prevented the company from offering upgrades across all editions of the game.

“We quickly realised it was even more difficult to upgrade our current user base to next gen with full parity across platforms with our year-old game,” 505 Games explained. “Every avenue we pursued, there was some form of blocker and those blockers meant that at least one group of players ended up being left out of the upgrade for various reasons. As of today, we can’t offer an upgrade to everyone, and leaving any one group out feels unfair.”

However, the company noted that if a player owns Control, and any of its expansion packs or the season pass, on either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, they will still be able to play it on next-gen systems “through backwards compatibility”.

505 Games also detailed its decision to release a Ultimate Edition of Control . It noted that the “objective” of the bundle was not a include new exclusive content, but to let new players find the complete game as “a single, easy-to-find product”. They added that the content across current- and next-gen versions of the game will be the same, aside from the ability to “take full advantage of the power and features provided by these new consoles”.

Control Ultimate Edition was announced last week (12 August), and will be released on August 27 for Steam and September 10 on the Epic Games Store, with a PS4 and Xbox One version available on the same day.

Control Ultimate Edition will include the base game, The Foundation expansion, the upcoming AWE (Altered World Event) expansion, The Expeditions end game mode, photo mode and all additional post-launch content that has been delivered with past updates.