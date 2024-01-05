Controversial MMO ‘Star Citizen’ shares new DLC pack costing £46,000

Star Citizen has released its annual Legatus Ship Pack with the downloadable bundle costing fans an eye-watering £46,080.

Star Citizen releases an updated Legatus Ship Pack every year, with each one bringing together every piece of content ever released for the MMO.

“Ahead of all others, this definitive armada is an equal match to the noble title of Legatus Navium,” the Legatus 2953 item page explained.

“Comprised of over 175 vessels from every manufacturer of note, this perfect collection, including all ships released and concepted through 2953, empowers every fleet commander to forge a lasting legacy, leading humanity towards a brighter future.”

Which ship is your current daily driver? 👀 pic.twitter.com/c98C5DgkN7 — Star Citizen (@RobertsSpaceInd) January 5, 2024

According to Gamesradar, 2021’s Legatus Ship Pack initially cost $40,000 (£31,300) while the 2022 version would have set players back £42,000 (£32,900) No reason has been given for the £14,000 increase over the past twelve months beyond more content being made available. As it stands, the average salary of a UK worker is £30,316 (via Forbes).

To make matters worse, the Legatus Navium pack is only available to members of Star Citizen’s Chairman’s Club, which can only be joined after spending $1,000 ingame (via IGN).

Last year, Star Citizen was criticised for its continued use of Crowdfunding to pay for development on the game, despite the MMO taking well over a decade to create. Currently, over $658million (£516million) has been raised by 5million people, according to the game’s development page.

Star Citizen was originally announced back in 2012, with the initial crowdfunder raising $2.1million (£1.8million). The game was originally meant to be released in 2014 but according to Cloud Imperium Games’ Carl Jones, it’s still “years away” from launch while standalone single-player story adventure Squadron 42 recently entered the “polishing” part of development, though a release date for that also remains unconfirmed.

