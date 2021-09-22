‘Counter-strike: Global Offensive’ makes a big change to Dust 2

As part of the Operation Riptide update in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valve is changing Dust 2 so that attackers can no longer land potential kills at the start of rounds.

In patch notes posted yesterday (September 21), developers outlined the change as a “slight visibility tweak from T spawn through mid”. While this is worded pretty tamely, the actual change has a major effect on Dust 2.

As demonstrated below, attackers on Dust 2 no longer have a direct line of sight to the double doors from spawn. The slightly-ajar doors could often reward attacking players with a kill, as defenders spawn right by the gap and need to run across that brief sightline to get to B site.

We're adding new maps during the Operation and updating Ancient and Dust2. Here's a sneak peek at Dust2 changes: pic.twitter.com/2nCfoFktYi — CS:GO (@CSGO) September 22, 2021

In combination with an AWP sniper rifle, this vantage could be used to pick off a defender within seconds of each round starting, causing defenders to effectively play a 4v5 round. The lack of visibility also means that defenders have a slightly safer path to the tunnels through double doors, which offers the chance for slightly more aggressive B site defending.

The map has also received “Improved visibility into B back site from upper tunnels”, meaning that attackers will have a slightly easier time spotting defenders at the back of B site.

Outside of Dust 2, the latest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update also adds private matchmaking queues and brings back the riot shield, a heavy weapon “currently purchasable by CTs in Casual Hostage map groups”.

Operation Riptide also removes Grind, Mocha, Pitstop, Calavera and Frostbite from official matchmaking map rotations. Instead, County, Basalt, Insertion II, Ravine and Extraction have been added across their respective game modes.

In other news, an update to Deathloop on PC aims to address frame stuttering issues that have been plaguing players since launch.