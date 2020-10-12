Counterplay Games reveals endgame content for ‘Godfall’

Counterplay Games has detailed the endgame content that players can expect from Godfall when it launches next month.

Technical producer Dick Heyne revealed the content, specifically the Tower Of Trials, during an interview with GameByte. He described the mode as “a rogue-like end-game challenge” that can be played solo or in co-op.

The Tower Of Trials features combat trials that get progressively more difficult. Players will have to clear levels and earn keys to unlock the next level, eventually scaling their way up the Monolith.

Once players have earned a key, they will get to select a room to enter to progress the challenge. Enemy types and rewards vary for each door. Upon leaving the mode, progress in Tower Of Trials will be reset to zero, meaning players will have restart the mode from scratch.

During the interview, Heyne also teased more endgame modes for Godfall, including one which he called Dreamstones. However, no details about the upcoming game mode has been revealed.

The news of the game’s post-campaign Tower Of Trails comes a week after it was confirmed that Godfall cannot be played offline, even in single-player mode. The developers had confirmed that Godfall is not a service game, but has not explained why a constant connection to the internet is required.

Godfall is set to launch on November 12 for the PS5 and PC, exclusively through the Epic Games Store.