Crafting game ‘Outerverse’ hit by NFT scam

An NFT scam is claiming to sell tokens for Freedom Games’ Outerverse – despite the game having no form of blockchain integration. The game’s actual developers warn that the scammers are using stolen assets to offer the non-existent features.

Freedom Games’ director of marketing Bryan Herren told NME, “An NFT scam pretending to be publisher Freedom Games and developer Tbjbu2’s crafting survival game “Outerverse”, but with blockchain technology and token integration, has been fraudulently marketing itself to the game and NFT communities. This is patently false. There is absolutely no NFT integration in the real Outerverse or with any other titles from Freedom Games.”

The scammers are selling an “$Outerverse” token which they claim will be usable within the game, but this is not true. Freedom Games has its legal team looking into solutions to remedy the problem and has reached out to the web hosting company presenting the scam.

Advertisement

“Unfortunately, we have seen other complaints about this firm hosting different fraudulent websites and not taking action, so we are not sure if it will be a priority for them,” said Herren.

The publisher says it is doing everything it can to protect its community and developers, and to prevent people from being caught out by the scam. It has also asked that people spread a warning that the scammer’s site is fraudulent, and that no official NFT support will be coming to Outerverse.

“The real Outerverse is only available on Steam and Epic Game Store and has no ties to the blockchain whatsoever,” Herren added.

In other news, Apex Legends next playable character will be Mad Maggie. First introduced in Season 8 as a nemesis to Fuse, the new Legend was revealed as the next playable character in an animated short and will join the games when Season 12 begins.