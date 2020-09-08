Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is getting a demo with multiple levels to try out as well as a new playable character, Activison has announced.

The demo will be available exclusively to players that have pre-ordered the game digitally on either PS4 or Xbox One. Anyone who has will be eligible to access two levels from the upcoming game, titled ‘Dino Dash’ and ‘Snow Way Out’. The latter level will also include an additional perspective since the demo will allow players to control Dr. Neo Cortex and see his side of the story.

A new playable character has also been revealed in the form of Crash’s girlfriend, Tawna Bandicoot, with a new gameplay demonstration showcasing her in action. She originally appeared in the first game and will join the roster of other playable characters.

Check Tawna out in new Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gameplay below:

A PlayStation Blog has explained the character in more detail. Tawna will join the story early on from ‘Tawnaverse’, an alternate dimension where she is the hero in her own story.

As with the other characters, she will also come equipped with her own skill set. One of the abilities is a unique hook-shot ability, which will switch up the way players explore levels, because it’s used to reach new locations, attack enemies and smash crates.

Alongside this, Tawna is able to use a deadly ground-pound attack, spin kicks and can reach new heights with her acrobatic wall jump.

NME recently had a hands-on preview of the levels included with the demo and described the gameplay as “a game created for fans by fans”, but criticised how “the story detours when it places you in the shoes of other characters”.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is currently scheduled for an October 2 release on PS4 and Xbox One.