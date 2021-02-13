‘Crayta’ Early Access will be free on Epic Games Store March 10

Crayta will be launching on the Epic Games Store for free next month.

In a new announcement posted to Medium, developer Unit 2 Games revealed that Crayta Early Access will be heading to the Epic Games Store on March 10.

Crayta’s Epic Games store page is currently live where the Starter Edition is available for pre-purchase, along with a Champion and Deluxe Edition which are both also available to pre-order for an additional price.

Stadia Pro subscribers have been able to claim the Premium Edition for free since the game launched in July 2020, but it was also announced that all Stadia players will be able to play the Starter Edition for free.

Along with the Epic Games launch, a brand new battle pass has been revealed. The daily progression system is now retired but the themed Battle Pass will include unlockable outfits, emotes, and other cosmetics. Players will also be able to earn XP by completing Creator Challenges. Each new Battle Pass over time will cost $9.99 (or $6.99 for Stadia Pro subscribers).

Unit 2 Games revealed that the game is the latest to support Crowd Play Beta, a Stadia feature which allows streamers on YouTube to invite viewers to join their game and play together.

Crayta is a collaborative creation game built on Unreal Engine 4 which allows you to create games with friends in the cloud, as well as choose from a library over user-generated multiplayer games from other players.