Creative Assembly announces new action game in development

Creative Assembly has announced that it’s working on a new third-person action game that will “establish a new franchise.”

In a new blog post on its official website, Creative has confirmed the development of the new action project and stated that it will be part of a new franchise for the developer’s growing portfolio.

It’s confirmed the project will be headed by the CA Sofia studio in Bulgaria, which opened in 2017 and has went on to release several Total War DLCs (downloadable content) and A Total War Saga: Troy in August 2020.

However, don’t expect new information any time soon as the developer stated that there will be “a significant wait before further details are revealed.” Although no game details are known right now, Creative has said that it is currently recruiting “across all disciplines, prioritising candidates with experience working on third-person titles using the Unreal 5 engine.”

Current position priorities revolve around game design, programming, technical art, and animation. CA Sofia studio will still be home to the Total War team working on future releases.

Back in early July, the Total War developer announced that is was looking for a senior combat designer for a “new project” set in a medieval fantasy setting, who will help “contribute to delivering world-class combat gameplay and emotion.”

This game looks to be an entirely separate title from the newly announced third-person action project as the blog post notes that it will sit alongside “the studio’s other yet-to-be announced project.”

The studio’s other upcoming multiplayer shooter game Hyenas is set to release in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.

