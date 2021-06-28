Creative Assembly has “no plans” to bring Araby to ‘Total War: Warhammer III’

Total War: Warhammer III will not include Araby or other ‘lost’ nations, according to Creative Assembly.

Despite the inclusion of Cathay, a Chinese-analogue faction that was lost to previous editions of the tabletop game, Total War: Warhammer III will not see any other ‘lost’ nation return to the franchise.

The Araby nation – an uneasy mishmash of cultures from the Middle East and North Africa – has long been a niche favourite with some Total War and Warhammer fans, who have speculated extensively on Reddit.

Due to the inclusion of Cathay, the conversation was once again sparked by fans on the Total War subreddit, where a final screenshot from the TW Discord was posted. “As it stands,” the screenshot reads, “there are currently no plans to introduce Araby to the Total War: Warhammer series”.

The same community manager, Simone Parenti, was quoted as saying it “would be cool but it’s not going to happen”.

In a statement released on the Total War update blog in 2019, the company also hinted at the fact that these ‘unofficial’ or ‘lost’ nations would be an unlikely inclusion. “We do want everyone to bear in mind that there’s a lot of content out there that is unofficial and fan-created,” the company said.

As reported by PCGamesN, much of the work done to support Araby’s lore came from Specialist Games (a spin-off of Games Workshop) when creating Warmaster.

It seems for some fans, the speculation is conclusively at an end.

A new trailer for Total War: Warhammer III was released earlier in June, featuring the Daemons of Khorne.

Creative Assembly has explained in a press release that Khorne is a “high-tempo army that relishes closing the distance upon the enemy with devastating impact before unleashing their vicious hand-to-hand combat skills.”