Criterion wants to bring ‘Burnout’ back – but has no immediate plans

Criterion wants to resurrect the long-dormant Burnout series, although it has no immediate plans to do so.

That’s according a Eurogamer interview with Kieran Crimmins, creative director of the developer’s upcoming title Need for Speed Unbound.

During a conversation about the studio and the upcoming release of Need for Speed Unbound, Crimmins was asked about the potential for Criterion to return to the Burnout series. Despite the franchise’s popularity, we haven’t seen a Burnout title since the 2018 remaster of Burnout Paradise. The wait for a brand-new game in the franchise has been even longer, as Burnout Crash launched in 2011.

While Crimmins was certainly passionate about the idea of returning to the classic racing series, it seems it’s not on the cards in the immediate future. Crimmins stated that it’s “not the next game I will work on” but stressed that Criterion is still hugely fond of Burnout, and that its “unique test on racing” would be “absolutely phenomenal now.”

“[I]f you’re talking about the two games that the studio has the most passion for, they’re obviously Need for Speed and Burnout,” said Crimmins. “We love those two franchises, and Burnout has a unique take on racing that I think would be absolutely phenomenal now.

“So I guess what I’m saying is, I would love to do that. And I hope that if everything goes well with these games, and we can expand the team, then maybe we can make one of those as well. It’s not in the immediate future plans or anything like that but man, it’d be really fun.”

It’s guardedly good news for Burnout fans, then. But it seems that Criterion is much more focused on Need for Speed in the immediate future – and not just with the November 29 release of Need for Speed: Unbound.

When asked if Criterion is “basically a Need for Speed studio now,” Crimmins responded that he believed so – though added that he doesn’t “know the future that well.”

“I know we’re looking at other Need for Speed titles,” said Crimmins. “So for all intents and purposes, we’re excited to be making Need for Speed again – we’re very excited to be making Need for Speed again – and I hope that we’ll make many more in the future.”

