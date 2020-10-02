Cross-play beta for ‘Apex Legends’ launches next week

Respawn Entertainment has announced that cross-play is finally being introduced to its battle royale game Apex Legends, but in beta.

Cross-play will be available for the first time across PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms on October 6, alongside the launch of the time-limited Aftermarket Collection event. The function will be activated by default for console users but will only group PS4 and Xbox One players together, as previously reported, keeping PC players out of console games.

“Since the launch of Apex Legends, cross-play has been one of the most requested features from our players who want the ability to play with their friends on other platforms,” game director Chad Grenier told The Verge. “During the cross-play beta, players will have full access to cross-play functionality while we collect data, test the feature at scale.”

Console players, however, have the option of opting into a PC lobby by being in the same group as a friend who is also a PC user. Respawn Entertainment has also cautioned users from turning off the cross-play function, as it might increase queue times.

“[Disabling cross-play] will only put you into matches with other users on the same platform, who have also disabled cross-platform play,” Grenier explained. “This has a high chance of making your queue times very very long, as we anticipate that most users will have cross-play enabled given its default state of ‘enabled’ and the requests for the feature from so many players.”

Cross-play will also be available for Steam users when Apex Legends on the storefront later this year. The game is also slated to launch for the Nintendo Switch sometime this fall, but it’s currently unclear if the handland platform will support cross-play.

The time-limited Aftermarket Collection event will launch alongside the release of the cross-play beta. The event will run for two weeks until October 20, and feature a new mode called ‘Flashpoint’, which will let players unlock 24 exclusive items.

Season 6 of Apex Legends launched back in August. It features the introduction of a new legend named Rampart, who uses a gatling machine gun called Shelia. The update also added a crafting system, a brand-new map and featured a major tweak to how armour works.