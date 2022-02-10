‘CrossfireX’ campaign issues on Xbox Game Pass launch

CrossfireX launched on Xbox Game Pass today (February 10), but users are having trouble accessing campaign content.

CrossfireX includes a single-player campaign developer by Remedy. However, players are currently unable to access the content. The game’s free-to-play multiplayer component, developed by Smilegate, appears to work as intended.

Microsoft is aware of the issue, as spotted by Eurogamer, and has tweeted, saying, “We’re aware that users may be unable to acquire the CrossfireX campaign content as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription, and we’re working to resolve. Please keep an eye here or on our status page for updates.”

We’re aware that users may be unable to acquire the CrossfireX campaign content as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription, and we’re working to resolve. Please keep an eye here or on our status page for updates. https://t.co/PzAdjUFMJj — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) February 10, 2022

Advertisement

CrossfireX launched as an Xbox exclusive and is available to purchase separately from Game Pass. However, the game comes with several sets of DLC that can be bought, and only one of those, Operation Catalyst, is included with Game Pass, and the official CrossfireX Twitter confirmed that this is the issue.

“We are aware of the issue that some Game Pass members are unable to access Operation Catalyst. We are currently working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience, and we thank you for your patience and the feedback.”

The other DLC on offer include a battle pass for the first season of the game, a starter pack of items for the game’s multiplayer, and the second part of the campaign, which is called Operation Spectre. The add on is not included with Game Pass but does come with a discount for subscribers.

In other news, Valorant developer Riot Games has outlined its approach to tackling communication abuse. The developer issued over 440,000 punishments in January alone but want to do more to tackle toxicity. “While we can never remove the bad conduct itself from individuals, we can work to deter behaviour such as insults, threats, harassment, or offensive language through our game systems.”